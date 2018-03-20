Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington’s First UFC 224 Face-Off a Family Affair (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 20, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC 224 headliners Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington went face-to-face for their first staredown ahead of their bout slated for May 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC bantamweight champion Nunes had been angling for a superfight with featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg, but when Pennington, the No. 1 contender at 135 pounds, was cleared to fight, the bout quickly came together as the UFC 224 main event

Though Nunes and Pennington will step into the Octagon, hell bent on punching each other in the face and trying to find a finish that earns UFC gold, they aren’t the prototypical fighters that have disdain for each other.

At Tuesday’s UFC 224 Media Day in Brazil, Nunes and Pennington posed for the usual fight face-off photo, but then also posed with arms draped across one another’s shoulders before they each also posed with their significant others, fellow UFC fighters Nina Ansaroff (Nunes’ girlfriend) and Tecia Torres (Pennington’s fiancé).

Torres used to train alongside Nunes and Ansaroff at American Top Team.

               

