Alonzo Menifield Looking to ‘Dissect’ Brice Ritani-Coe at LFA 33

For light-heavyweight prospect Alonzo Menifield, having his busiest year yet in 2017 paid off dividends not only in terms of his record, but it also helped his maturation process in essential ways.

Over the course of three fights, all wins, Menifield was able to learn to deal with the increased expectations on him, and set himself up well going into what could be his breakout year.

“Last year I felt like I gained a lot of experience,” Menifield told MMAWeekly.com. “I realized that pressure really doesn’t bother me once I get in the cage. I learned how to deal with the lead-up going into the fight. I would say it was a pretty good learning experience last year going into 2018.”

Even though he’s become a fighter to watch with his performances thus far, Menifield doesn’t much consider the hype around him, and instead focuses on doing what is needed to work his way to the top of the light-heavyweight division.

“I’m able to set it aside and just do my thing,” said Menifield. “I don’t feel I’m anywhere yet until I get to the highest level and am winning fights at that level. Then maybe I’ll feel something. That’s how I look at it.

“First and foremost I want to be a champion, so I know deep down you’ve got to train and be hungry. I know what it can bring me and my family if I keep winning and performing. I keep that in mind and remember every day that I’ve got to train and get better.”

This Friday in Dallas, Texas, Menifield (5-0) will look to keep his record unblemished when he takes on Brice Ritani-Coe (4-4) in a 205-pound main card bout at LFA 33.

“I don’t know if he’s trained much of the MMA game much, but (Ritani-Coe) is real good boxing, and is fluid with his punching and whatnot,” Menifield said. “As far as me, I definitely have to implement my kickboxing and implement my timing and precision. With me having speed and power, I will be able to properly dissect whatever he throws at me.

“I might switch it up and take him down and ground ‘n’ pound. I try to be an adjustable fighter, go in there, see what he throws at me, adjust to that, and get the W.”

Now that he’s established himself as a legitimate prospect, Menifield now looks to place himself into title contention in 2018.

“I’m going to take it fight by fight, because every opponent is different, and training and whatnot, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Menifield. “When I do go in there I’m going to try to elevate myself so I can get up there and be the top dog. I want to be top dog, perform well, and go for a championship belt.”