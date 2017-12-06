Alonzo Menifield Believes a Win at LFA 28 Could ‘Propel’ His Career

So far in 2017, things have gone just about as well as they can for light-heavyweight up and comer Alonzo Menifield. In two bouts Menifield has two first round finishes, keeping him undefeated overall in his two year career.

Though Menifield did well in his wins against Khadzhimurat Bestaev in June and versus Daniel Jolly in July, he feels neither fight went perfectly.

“With a five week camp, it kind of felt like I went in there (against Bestaev) somewhat prepared, but I’m always ready for the challenge,” Menifield told MMAWeekly.com. “I learned a lot as far as me rushing my striking and kicking.

“Going into the Daniel fight, I went in with a bit of an injury, but (it was for Dana White’s Contender Series) so I was willing to take it. That fight taught me some things about some holes and things I need to work on.”

It’s been learning to pace himself and be patient that has been the biggest thing Menifield has worked to develop over the past two years.

“Right now I’m in a calmer state and am able to have fluidity and control,” said Menifield. “I’m able to pick and choose and just be a more completely fighter. I’m able to diversify myself from kicking, elbowing, striking, and be an overall complete MMA fighter.”

Menifield (4-0) will look to remain unblemished as he takes on Otavio Lacerda (9-4) in a main card 205-pound bout at LFA 28 on Friday in Dallas.

“He has some good things about him that I will never take away from him,” Menifield said of Lacerda. “I want to keep in mind his experience when I go in there. I want to be a patient fighter, be controlled, and pick him apart.”

Should Menifield be impressive against Lacerda, he feels like he could make a big impact in the light-heavyweight division of either the LFA or the UFC if he gets the opportunity.

“Given the percentage of 205ers, and say I do fight impressively, it’ll basically propel me to possibly being in a bigger promotion,” said Menifield. “I don’t really know, so it’s one step at a time.

“I go in there and just fight. A lot of people are attracted to that. It would be good for the fan base of any promotion, my fighting style. Justin Gaethje fights pretty interestingly. So if me and him fight similarly, I think I’ll be pretty insane to watch.”

