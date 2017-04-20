HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

All You Need to Know About The Ultimate Fighter 25 Premiere

April 20, 2017
No Comments

The 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter premiered on Fox Sports 1 on Wednesday. This season features 14 welterweights who previously competed on the reality series with a chance to return to the UFC and win a $250,000 payout. Each of the fighters will receive $10,000 for their fights, win or lose, and earn an extra $5,000 for finishing their opponents.

The Format

TUF 25 Preview“For the 25th season, former competitors are getting a shot at redemption on The Ultimate Fighter,” explained UFC president Dana White.  “We brought back a bunch of crafty veterans.  The stakes have never been higher.

“There’s also going to be a wildcard fight,” he added.  “Which means, in the preliminaries, two guys who lose will be brought back.  The winner of that fight will move on to the next round.” 

The Coaches

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former titleholder TJ Dillashaw are the coaches. The two former teammates and training partners are bitter enemies. Their rivalry came to a head in the first episode when the two got into a scuffle prior to the weigh-in for the first fight of the season.

Team Selections

The coaches evaluated the fighters and then the team selections began. Dillashaw won the customary coin toss and decided to pick the first fighter instead of the first fight. He chose James Krause from season 15. Garbrandt’s first pick was Seth Baczynski from season 11. Jesse Taylor from season 7 was Dillashaw’s second pick, while Garbrandt went with season 22’s Mehdi Bagdad. Ramsey Nijem of season 13 was selected in the third round by Dillashaw, while Garbrandt decided on season 19’s Eddie Gordon. Dhiego Lima from season 19 went to Team Dillashaw in the fourth round, while Hector Urbina from the same season went to Team Garbrandt.  Season 2’s Joe Stevenson was Dillashaw’s fifth pick, while Hayder Hassan from season 21 was Garbrandt’s.  Season 22’s Tom Gallicchio was picked sixth by Dillashaw.  Garbrandt chose Julian Lane from season 16.  Gilbert Smith from season 17 was Dillashaw’s seventh selection.  Season 13’s Justin Edwards was the last man standing and went to Team Garbrandt.

TRENDING > Dana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

First Matchups Announced

Because Dillashaw decided to select the first fighter, Garbrandt got to choose the first fight.  Garbrandt chose Team Dillashaw’s last pick, Gilbert Smith, to face Seth Baczynski in the first fight of the season.

Dillashaw chose the second matchup and put James Krause, his first team pick, up against Team Garbrandt’s Hector Urbina.

Fighter Withdraws

Urbrina showed up to the filming heavy, weighing 196.5 pounds.  Dillashaw selected him to fight in the first episode anticipating a difficult weight cut.  He was right.  Urbina withdrew from the bout the day before the weigh-in after failing to lose enough weight.  He was sent home and an alternate was brought in to replace him.  Johnny Nunes from season 22 was brought in to replace Urbina against Krause and the fight was pushed back to a later episode.  Krause was not happy with the move.  “I cut weight for nothing,” he said 

First Fight: Seth Baczynski vs. Gilbert Smith

Smith was not happy about being chosen last and selected to take on Garbrandt’s first pick.  He told members of Team Garbrandt that they picked the wrong guy.  His prediction turned out to be true.  The 35-year-old used his wrestling ability to put Baczynski on his back.  He controlled Baczynski and took out Garbrandt’s first pick by unanimous decision.

Next Fight Announcement

Coach Garbrandt picked the next fight.  He chose Team Dillashaw’s Tom Gallicchio to take on Eddie Gordon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cody Garbrandt attacks TJ Dillashaw TUF 25

Cody Garbrandt Attacks TJ Dillashaw on TUF Re...

Apr 20, 2017No Comments23 Views

Following a few terse words, Cody Garbrandt latched onto former teammate TJ Dillashaw's throat on the TUF 25: Redemption season premiere.

Weight Issues Cost One TUF ...

Weight issues forced one of The Ultimate Fighter 25

Apr 20, 2017
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Predicts Potenti...

UFC president Dana White believes that Conor McGregor vs.

Apr 19, 2017

Irwin Rivera Has an Answer ...

Irwin Rivera (5-2) will look to rebound in his

Apr 19, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA