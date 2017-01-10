All-Pro NFLer Shawne Merriman Interviews Tito Ortiz Ahead of Chael Sonnen Showdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former All-Pro Football star Shawne Merriman sits down with old friend and MMA legend Tito Ortiz before his much anticipated Bellator 170 match-up versus Chael Sonnen to talk about the fight, retirement and his legacy.

