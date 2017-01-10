All-Pro NFLer Shawne Merriman Interviews Tito Ortiz Ahead of Chael Sonnen Showdown

(Courtesy of UFC)
Former All-Pro Football star Shawne Merriman sits down with old friend and MMA legend Tito Ortiz before his much anticipated Bellator 170 match-up versus Chael Sonnen to talk about the fight, retirement and his legacy.
TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Cris Cyborg Anti-Doping Drug is Steroid Masking Agent
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Amanda Nunes was ecstatic after crushing Ronda Rousey, while Cody Garbrandt broke down in tears after winning the belt in this UFC 207 backstage video.
Nick Diaz and Snoop Dogg discuss the real issues.
Watch Yair Rodriguez take on Charles Rosa at UFC
The numbers are in, and UFC 207: Numes vs.
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery