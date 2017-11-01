‘All-Around Athlete’ Lance Palmer Plans To Be His Best Against Steven Siler

Coming off a hand injury that had kept him out of action for eight months, featherweight Lance Palmer was expecting an exciting return to action when he took on Andre Harrison at World Series of Fighting 35 in April, but things didn’t go that way.

Early in the bout Palmer broke the same hand he had in his previous bout against Alexandre de Almeida, and unlike that bout where he was able to fight through the issue and win, he couldn’t repeat that performance versus Harrison and suffered a unanimous decision loss.

“Once I broke my hand in the middle of the first round, I couldn’t really put together what I wanted to put together as the rounds went on,” Palmer told MMAWeekly.com. “It just kind of took some of the wind out of my sails.

“As far as how I performed with the adversity I faced having only one hand the majority of the fight, I felt really good. I’m excited to eventually get that fight again and run it back with Andre.”

Even though he has broken his hand twice in two bouts, Palmer isn’t going to alter what he does for fear the possibility of reinjuring the hand again.

“I had a feeling (the first time it broke) that even though everything looked good on the x-rays and everything felt secure and the bone grew back perfectly and healed perfectly, it wasn’t going to be enough for what we do for a living,” said Palmer.

“After it broke this last time, he put a full plate on there with six screws and secured that entire bone. I don’t see it happening again, and I’m not really afraid of it happening again. If it does happen again, I’ll just fight through it, but I don’t see it happening again.”

Palmer (11-3) will look to rebound against veteran Steven Siler (29-16) in a PFL: Fight Night main card 145-pound bout on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

“I feel like I’m an all-around athlete, not just a fighter who has one-punch power or a good shot, I train to be a complete athlete in all aspects, so I have that going for me,” Palmer said. “We watched a lot of tape on (Siler) and saw what his tendencies were, watched what he does, and saw what we can do to prevent anything he does well.

“I’m not going into the fight looking what he does. You have to know what your opponent does, but I’m just training to be the best Lance Palmer I can be when I step in there on November 2.”

Having lacked a consistent schedule for much of the past couple years, Palmer is anxious to be more active starting in 2018.

“Even before my broke my hand in summer of 2016, I think that was my first fight in eight months, and before that I was only fighting twice a year,” said Palmer. “Being active is what I want to be. That’s just the way things have gone for me, but I definitely want to be more active, and wish I could fight four times a year.”

