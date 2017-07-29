All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor Episode 1 Recap: ‘Call Me Money McGregor’

With less than one month to go until the fight, Showtime debuted the first episode of ‘All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor’ on Friday night with a look behind the scenes at the four city World Tour that started in Los Angeles and wrapped up a few days later in London, England.

As the tour got underway, McGregor was jumping into the boxing world for the first time in his career but standing in front of more than 10,000 screaming fans was nothing news and he certainly had the crowd support throughout the various stops.

Of course, McGregor has enjoyed more than a few of those crowds since rising to superstardom over the past few years while becoming the biggest draw in all of combat sports. Perhaps that played a small part in Mayweather’s decision to return from retirement after calling it a career in 2015.

When Mayweather walked away, he was undoubtedly the most recognized superstar in boxing or mixed martial arts, but McGregor quick eclipsed his drawing power by becoming a global phenomenon while engaging in a series of heated rivalries with Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz.

After months of back and forth talk in interviews and over social media, McGregor and Mayweather finally came together for the first time at the tour stop in Los Angeles to begin promoting their historic fight. In the back, McGregor got ready for his first face-to-face meeting with Mayweather by getting a custom made suit handed over to him by designer David August.

The suit gained national fame a few hours later when McGregor walked out on stage and revealed the pinstripes were actually small messages made out to Mayweather that said ‘f–k you’ over and over again.

The first meeting between Mayweather and McGregor was so huge that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was watching from the stage via someone’s cell phone as he witnessed the spectacle unfolding.

Following the tour stop in Los Angeles, McGregor answered questions from the assembled media but he was soon joined by his opponent’s father who just couldn’t resist the opportunity to confront the Irishman in the back. McGregor seemed to enjoy the war of words with Floyd Mayweather Sr. , but the former boxer turned world class trainer wasn’t going down without a fight.

“How many fights have you lost?” Mayweather Sr. screamed. “How many fights have you lost? You lost three f–king fights! You done lost three fights and Floyd’s gonna beat your ass, you gonna lose four.”

The backstage encounter only set the stage even further for the next few stops on the tour as the fighters climbed aboard private jets bound for Toronto, New York and London.

Toronto was kind to McGregor as the Canadian faithful turned into a sea of green to welcome the Irishman to the city along with hip-hop superstar Drake, who made an unscheduled appearance to greet both fighters to his hometown.

From there, McGregor and Mayweather went to New York for another stop on the world tour. It was there where McGregor decided to drop his three-piece suits and go for a little more flare for his stage appearance inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While shopping on Fifth Avenue that day, McGregor picked up the latest piece of attire to add to his collection by dropping a reported $30,000 on a mink polar bear coat that he wore on stage.

The stop in Brooklyn also saw the two sides from the fighter’s camps nearly drawn into a fight after Mayweather plotted to have his security guards surround McGregor on stage. Of course, Mayweather’s hulking security team may not have realized that McGregor’s entourage was filled with mixed martial artists from the UFC and Bellator MMA, which means that situation could have gone south in a hurry. Thankfuly cooler heads prevailed before the fighters exited the stage bound for the final stop in London.

On the way to the plane where McGregor was preparing to celebrate his 29th birthday, he actually ran into Mayweather, who was waiting for his flight to leave as well. While it was an awkward encounter, McGregor avoided any kind of public scene as Mayweather was with his family and the UFC lightweight champion saw no cause to engage in any kind of banter with him before they’d meet again a few hours later.

London was the fourth straight city where McGregor was clearly the fan favorite while Mayweather started to embrace his role as the bad guy in this mega-fight. The back and forth words shared on stage were once again highlighted — although throughout the episode Showtime avoided the more controversial statements made by Mayweather and McGregor.

When it was all over, Mayweather and McGregor came together for one last face off on stage where the UFC champion was very focal about what was going to happen when they meet on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

“Your whole legacy is done. It’s my legacy now,” McGregor said while taunting Mayweather. “I own all your stuff. Call me Money McGregor. Call me Money McGregor from now on!”

As the London tour stop came to a close so did the first episode of All-Access with the show shifting gears next week with an inside look at the fighter’s camps with McGregor moving his team to Las Vegas while Mayweather already has his gym set up to prepare for the fight just four weeks away.

Showtime All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor airs each Friday night at 10 p.m. ET leading up to the historic fight on Aug. 26, live on pay-per-view.

