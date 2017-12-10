               

Aljamain Sterling Issues Statement Following Nasty UFC Fresno Knockout

December 10, 2017
Though Aljamain Sterling was knocked out cold at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday night in Fresno, Calif., it appears he is going to be okay.

Former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes laid Sterling out with a brutal knee to the face little more than a minute into their fight. Sterling remained motionless on the canvas for several minutes and was transported to a local hospital.

Aljamain SterlingUFC president Dana White said during the post-fight show on FS1 that he had gotten word that Sterling was up and alert at the hospital.

A short time later, Sterling issued his own statement via Twitter, reassuring everyone that he was doing fine.

“Hats off to Marlon,” Sterling wrote. “Thought I timed the TD (takedown) perfectly and he was able to land a nasty knee. Sucks to be the nail, but this is the fight game. I’m ok for all those asking.”

