Alistair Overeem Was Sick Before Mark Hunt Fight (UFC 209 Video)

UFC president Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference and announced that Alistair Overeem was extremely sick before his fight with Mark Hunt. Despite his illness, Overeem apparently broke Hunt’s leg en route to knocking him out.

