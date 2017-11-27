Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou: UFC 218 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dutch kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem looks to use his experience to shut down rising star Francis Ngannou, who brings incredible power and potential to the heavyweight division. Go inside the lives and training camps of these exceptional athletes as they ready for the career-defining match-up at UFC 218.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

