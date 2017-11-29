Alistair Overeem Thinks Francis Ngannou’s Punching Power is Fake News

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Alistair Overeem heads into UFC 218 putting his heavyweight title shot on the line against fast-rising power puncher Francis Ngannou… and he has no regrets about it.

“We need these new young studs to come in to make the division more colorful,” Overeem said at Wednesday’s open workouts in Detroit. “I’m very happy Francis is here. I’m very happy he has a winning streak. It’s going to make my victory even more glorious.”

