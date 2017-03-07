HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

UFC 209 Live Results

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Alistair Overeem Sees Mark Hunt Knockout as Open Door to Another UFC Title Shot

March 7, 2017
1 Comment

Coming off of his third-round knockout of Mark Hunt at UFC 209 on March 4, heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem has seemingly placed himself back within title contention.

Having previously won four fights in a row before suffering a loss in a heavyweight title challenge to Stipe Miocic at UFC 203 in September of last year, Overeem felt he had something to prove against Hunt, as he believes people might have thought he was done, which is far from the truth.

“People are always writing me off,” Overeem said at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference. “What can I say? Maybe it has to do with my longevity (in my) career. It’s been 24 years training and competing, but I just love fighting.”

TRENDING > Stephen Thompson: ‘I Thought I Had It, Man’ (UFC 209 Video)

With the win over Hunt, the question inevitably comes to what he wants to do next. And while a title fight is eventually where Overeem wants to end up, a possible next opponent could be a fighter he’s mentioned recently in up-and-comer Francis Ngannou.

Alistair Overeem“I like to test myself,” said Overeem. “I believe that every opponent makes me better. (Ngannou) mentioned my name, and I was open to the idea. I was like, ‘wait a minute, somebody wants to fight me?’ And I never back down from nobody who wants to fight me.”

When it comes to the UFC heavyweight championship, Overeem sees the possibility in facing either winner of the UFC 211 title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Junior dos Santos, particularly if dos Santos wins, as Overeem holds a victory over the Brazilian.

“Of course, championship fight, JDS versus Stipe; two great athletes, two great fighters. I really loved their first fight,” Overeem said. “It was back and forth and a very tough fight for both. But if JDS would win that one, I could see a rematch there too, me and JDS.”

Either way, with his win over Hunt, Overeem has shown he still has plenty to give to the sport of MMA, and he could find himself within the heavyweight title picture again by year’s end.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 209 Fight Motion

Watch UFC 209 Fight Highlights in Super Slow ...

Mar 08, 2017No Comments13 Views

Take a super slow motion trip through some of the fight highlights of UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2.

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway ...

UFC 212 event page and fight card which will

Mar 07, 2017

Ben Rothwell Flagged for Po...

Fifth-ranked heavyweight Ben Rothwell was notified by the U.S.

Mar 07, 2017

UFC Fight Night 109: Gustaf...

Information for UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira

Mar 07, 2017
  • laura.jenkins.1993@mail.ru

    I’ve earned $104,000 last year by working from my home and I did it by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part time for few hours a day. I’m using a money making opportunity I was introduced by this web-site i found online and I am amazed that i earned so much money on the side. It’s really user friendly a­n­d I’m just so grateful that i learned about it. Here is what i did… http://libr­.­ae/Oa3k

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA