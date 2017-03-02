HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alistair Overeem Responds to Mark Hunt’s Cheating Allegations (Video)

March 2, 2017
1 Comment

Mark Hunt hasn’t been quiet about whom he accuses of being a cheater, using performance-enhancing substances or methods in mixed martial arts, including his UFC 209 opponent Alistair Overeem. At the UFC 209 Ultimate Media Day, Overeem responded to MMAWeekly.com when confronted with Hunt’s comments indicating that Overeem, who has been sanctioned for suspected PEDs use, is still cheating.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Explodes on Dirty Cheaters, Accuses Alistair Overeem

  • McGraw

    “Speaking of being positive and trying to stay positive, you’ve been tested positive in the past”…. LOL

               

