Alistair Overeem Responds to Mark Hunt’s Cheating Allegations (Video)

Mark Hunt hasn’t been quiet about whom he accuses of being a cheater, using performance-enhancing substances or methods in mixed martial arts, including his UFC 209 opponent Alistair Overeem. At the UFC 209 Ultimate Media Day, Overeem responded to MMAWeekly.com when confronted with Hunt’s comments indicating that Overeem, who has been sanctioned for suspected PEDs use, is still cheating.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Explodes on Dirty Cheaters, Accuses Alistair Overeem

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram