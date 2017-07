Alistair Overeem Responds to Dana White Saying He Won’t Be Getting a Title Shot After UFC 213

Alistair Overeem talks about his performance against Fabricio Werdum, admitting it wasn’t the “prettiest performance.” He also responds to Dana White’s comment that he would not be getting a title shot based on the performance in the fight with Werdum.

