Alistair Overeem Looks Back at His Most Important Career Win (Pride Never Die)

Alistair Overeem made his Pride FC debut 15 years ago today. It’s a moment he’s rather proud of, calling it possibly the most important victory of his career.

“Exactly 15 years ago, I made my PrideFC debut against fellow rising star Bazigit ‘Volk’ Ataev,” Overeem wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “He was undefeated.

“Looking back this might have been my most important win, career-wise, as victory was needed to get a Pride contract. Pride will never die!”

