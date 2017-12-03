               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw Not Announced, but Will Happen

Max Holloway UFC 212 Thrill & Agony

featuredMax Holloway Wrecked Jose Aldo, Cementing Him as Best Featherweight (UFC 218 Results)

UFC 218 Holloway vs Aldo 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Sidelined with Colitis

Alistair Overeem Issues Statement After Francis Ngannou’s Uppercut From Hell

December 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

Alistair Overeem suffered one of the most brutal knockout defeats of his storied career at UFC 218 on Saturday in Detroit. 

Francis Ngannou took Overeem out of the heavyweight title picture in short order. After avoiding Overeem’s attacks, Ngannou launched a left uppercut that put the former Strikeforce and K-1 champion out cold on the canvas. He didn’t move for several minutes. He was on the canvas longer than the 1:42 it took Ngannou to put him there.

Overeem issued a statement during the wee hours of the night after the fight, assuring everyone that, while he got hit with the “uppercut from hell,” he had escaped with no damage. He also sounded as if he had no intention of the brutal knockout loss put an end to his career.

“No damage and all healthy thankfully. Unfortunately lost today. Props to Francis Ngannou. I got hit with a uppercut from he**, one of his specialities, which we new were very dangerous,” wrote Overeem. “Some chill time now before back to the drawing board.”

While Overeem heads back to the drawing board, Ngannou is expected to challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship sometime in the near future.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA