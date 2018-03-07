HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 7: Brian Ortega Moves into Striking Distance

Ronda Rousey receives her 6th degree black belt in Judo

featuredRonda Rousey Addresses Women’s Equality While Receiving 6th Degree Black Belt in Judo

Cris Cyborg with UFC belt at UFC 222 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

Alistair Overeem Faces Curtis Blaydes at UFC 225 in Chicago

March 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

A heavyweight fight between former title contender Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes has been booked for UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

Overeem will see his first action after suffering a brutal knockout courtesy of Francis Ngannou this past December that put a stop to his two fight win streak. Prior to that setback, Overeem had picked up wins over former champion Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt in back-to-back fights.

As for Blaydes, he will look for another signature win to add to his resume while fighting at home in Chicago for UFC 225. Blaydes most recently dispatched Mark Hunt for his third win in a row overall while moving his UFC record to 4-1 with one no contest with his only loss coming in his debut fight against Ngannou.

Overeem vs. Blaydes is the latest addition to the UFC 225 card with a main event still to be determined for the show. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA