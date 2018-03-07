Alistair Overeem Faces Curtis Blaydes at UFC 225 in Chicago

A heavyweight fight between former title contender Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes has been booked for UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday.

Overeem will see his first action after suffering a brutal knockout courtesy of Francis Ngannou this past December that put a stop to his two fight win streak. Prior to that setback, Overeem had picked up wins over former champion Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt in back-to-back fights.

As for Blaydes, he will look for another signature win to add to his resume while fighting at home in Chicago for UFC 225. Blaydes most recently dispatched Mark Hunt for his third win in a row overall while moving his UFC record to 4-1 with one no contest with his only loss coming in his debut fight against Ngannou.

Overeem vs. Blaydes is the latest addition to the UFC 225 card with a main event still to be determined for the show.