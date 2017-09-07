Alistair Overeem Calls Out Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ Responds

If Francis Ngannou wants a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, he might have to go through Alistair Overeem first.

The former title contender took to Twitter on Thursday to send a message to the fearsome Frenchman after he recently called for his next fight to take place against current champ Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou was originally scheduled to compete at this weekend’s UFC 215 card but he lost his opponent when former champion Junior Dos Santos was pulled after being provisionally suspended due to a potential doping violation with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

Now Overeem is trying to provide a major speed bump to Ngnannou’s path to the title after calling him out for a fight.

I heard someone is trying to skip the line. Can’t allow such a thing to happen. So @francis_ngannou let’s go! @ufc pic.twitter.com/hwLBhdtMfk — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) September 7, 2017

It didn’t take long for “The Predator” to respond as he fired back at Overeem on Twitter as well.