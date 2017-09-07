                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

Alistair Overeem Calls Out Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ Responds

September 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

If Francis Ngannou wants a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, he might have to go through Alistair Overeem first.

The former title contender took to Twitter on Thursday to send a message to the fearsome Frenchman after he recently called for his next fight to take place against current champ Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou was originally scheduled to compete at this weekend’s UFC 215 card but he lost his opponent when former champion Junior Dos Santos was pulled after being provisionally suspended due to a potential doping violation with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

Now Overeem is trying to provide a major speed bump to Ngnannou’s path to the title after calling him out for a fight.

It didn’t take long for “The Predator” to respond as he fired back at Overeem on Twitter as well.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA