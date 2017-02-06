Ali Motamed to Face Rocky Lee at Full Metal Dojo 13

UFC and TUF alumni Rocky Lee returns to action at Full Metal Dojo 13 in Bangkok next month. The Taiwanese featherweight has been handed a tough assignment. He was originally set to take on Chan Rothana, but now finds himself facing undefeated Iranian Ali Motamed.

Lee (3-2) was on The Ultimate Fighter: China and reached the semifinals, being eliminated by eventual featherweight winner Ning Guangyou. He was subsequently signed by the UFC, but released after dropping a decision to Taylor Lapilus in his promotional debut.

Motamed (3-0) is an up-and-coming Iranian fighting out of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. He boasts a 2-0 amateur record and will be fighting for FMD for the third time, having first featured for the promotion nearly three years ago.

Rothana had originally been signed to face Lee, but was unable to compete on the card due to a pre-existing contract with another promotion. Instead, Motamed steps up to replace him on the card, which is set for the Insanity Nightclub on February 25.

