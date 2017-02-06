HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featured‘Korean Zombie’ Is Back; Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez (UFC Houston Results)

UFC Houston Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

Ali Motamed to Face Rocky Lee at Full Metal Dojo 13

February 6, 2017
No Comments

UFC and TUF alumni Rocky Lee returns to action at Full Metal Dojo 13 in Bangkok next month. The Taiwanese featherweight has been handed a tough assignment. He was originally set to take on Chan Rothana, but now finds himself facing undefeated Iranian Ali Motamed.  

Lee (3-2) was on The Ultimate Fighter: China and reached the semifinals, being eliminated by eventual featherweight winner Ning Guangyou. He was subsequently signed by the UFC, but released after dropping a decision to Taylor Lapilus in his promotional debut.

TRENDING > 20 Questions with Dana White: The Diaz Brothers? Donald Trump? Ryan Bader?

Motamed (3-0) is an up-and-coming Iranian fighting out of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. He boasts a 2-0 amateur record and will be fighting for FMD for the third time, having first featured for the promotion nearly three years ago.

Rothana had originally been signed to face Lee, but was unable to compete on the card due to a pre-existing contract with another promotion.  Instead, Motamed steps up to replace him on the card, which is set for the Insanity Nightclub on February 25.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tom Brady - Was there ever a doubt

UFC Fighters Tweet About Super Bowl Comebacks...

Feb 06, 2017No Comments17 Views

Following the stunning Super Bowl LI comeback by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, numerous fighters chimed in on social media.

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de ...

Go inside the lives and camps of former

Feb 06, 2017

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Br...

UFC Countdown goes inside the lives and training camp

Feb 06, 2017

‘Jacare’ Souza ...

UFC Countdown goes inside the lives and training camps

Feb 06, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA