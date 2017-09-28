               

Alexis Davis, Liz Carmouche Meet at Flyweight in Rematch at UFC Fight Night in Fresno

September 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

A pair of past title challengers will meet in a rematch at 125 pounds when Alexis Davis faces off with Liz Carmouche on Dec. 9 at UFC Fight Night from Fresno, Calif.

UFC officials announced the matchup along with four more bouts confirmed for the card in December.

The matchup between Davis and Carmouche is actually a rematch from a fight they had at bantamweight back in 2013. On that night, Davis earned a unanimous decision victory but now she’ll try to do the same thing again in a different weight class.

Davis and Carmouche are the latest additions to the UFC’s growing flyweight division, which officially kicked off with the launch of the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter”, which will crown an inaugural champion at 125 pounds in December.

Most recently, Davis dispatched Cindy Dandois in her first fight back after giving birth to her first child while Carmouche is riding a two fight win streak with victories over Lauren Murphy and Katlyn Chookagian.

Meanwhile, four more fights have also been added to the upcoming card in Fresno including:

Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher

Eryk Anders vs. John Phillips

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles

Alex Perez vs. Carls John de Tomas

Tickets for the event go on sale on Oct. 20 with a main event for the card still to be determined.

