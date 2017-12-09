Alexis Davis Edges Out a Tough Battle with Liz Carmouche (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

Earlier tonight, Alexis Davis beat Liz Carmouche by split decision to close out our #UFCFresno prelims, but was it the right call by the judges? pic.twitter.com/njTfTHZwrB — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alexis Davis’ decision victory over Liz Carmouche at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

