Alexander Volkov’s Only Problem with Stefan Struve is They Were Too Much Alike (Interview & Highlights)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though Alexander Volkov was a Bellator heavyweight champion, he left the promotion coming off of back-to-back losses.

He returned to his native Russia to regroup. Volkov did so immediately, capturing the M-1 Global championship in his next fight and defending it once before the UFC came calling. He hasn’t looked back.

Volkov has now stepped into the Octagon on three occasions, winning all three times. He defeated Timothy Johnson and Roy Nelson in his first two UFC bouts, and on Saturday, he added Top 10 heavyweight contender Stefan Struve to his hit list.

RELATED > Alexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

Following the fight, which was a toe-to-toe battle that earned Fight of the Night honors, Volkov remained humble in breaking down highlights of the fight and talking about what’s next for him.

