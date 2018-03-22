Alexander Volkov Voices His Support for Fabricio Werdum After Knocking Him Out

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 22, 2018
Though he got the better of former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the Octagon in their UFC London main event, Alexander Volkov holds no ill will toward his friend and former training partner. In fact, Volkov took time this week to voice his admiration for Werdum.

Volkov and Werdum fought a back-and-forth bout into the fourth round on March 17 in London before the Russian fighter finally knocked his Brazilian friend to the canvas and finished him.

It was easily the most important victory over Volkov’s career and catapulted him into the Top 3 in the heavyweight rankings, but Volkov used his Instagram account to heap praise on Werdum on Thursday.

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory“A few days after the fight, I would like to say my respect to my opponent Fabricio Werdum,” Volkov wrote. “It is an honor for me to fight with such a titled fighter, and thanks to Fabricio for having accepted this challenge. It’s a sport, and each of us tried to show our maximum this evening. Training and fighting with Werdum is a great experience for me, which gives me the opportunity to develop further.

“I wish Fabricio to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, and I will support him in each of the next fights, as I did before.”

Alexander Volkov’s Instagram Praise for Fabricio Werdum

A few days after the fight, I would like to say my respect to my opponent @werdum. It is a honor for me to fight with such a titled fighter, and thanks to Fabricio for having accepted this challenge. It's a sport, and each of us tried to show our maximum this evening. Training and fighting with Werdum is a great experience for me, which gives me the opportunity to develop further. I wish Fabricio to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, and I will support him in each of the next fights, as I did before. Спустя несколько дней после боя, я хотел бы выразить слова уважения моему оппоненту @werdum . Для меня честь провести бой с таким именитым соперником, и спасибо Фабрисио за то, что принял этот вызов. Это спорт, и каждый из нас пытался показать свой максимум в этот вечер. Тренировки и поединки с Вердумом – большой опыт для меня, который дает мне возможность развиваться дальше. Желаю Фабрисио скорейшего возвращения в октагон, и буду болеть и поддерживать его в каждом из последующих боев, как делал это раньше. #ufc #ufcrussia #ufceurope #strelapromotion #alexandervolkov #fabriciowerdum

A post shared by Alexander Volkov (@volkov_alex) on

               

