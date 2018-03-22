Alexander Volkov Voices His Support for Fabricio Werdum After Knocking Him Out

Though he got the better of former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the Octagon in their UFC London main event, Alexander Volkov holds no ill will toward his friend and former training partner. In fact, Volkov took time this week to voice his admiration for Werdum.

Volkov and Werdum fought a back-and-forth bout into the fourth round on March 17 in London before the Russian fighter finally knocked his Brazilian friend to the canvas and finished him.

It was easily the most important victory over Volkov’s career and catapulted him into the Top 3 in the heavyweight rankings, but Volkov used his Instagram account to heap praise on Werdum on Thursday.

“A few days after the fight, I would like to say my respect to my opponent Fabricio Werdum,” Volkov wrote. “It is an honor for me to fight with such a titled fighter, and thanks to Fabricio for having accepted this challenge. It’s a sport, and each of us tried to show our maximum this evening. Training and fighting with Werdum is a great experience for me, which gives me the opportunity to develop further.

“I wish Fabricio to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, and I will support him in each of the next fights, as I did before.”

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Details His Plan for a UFC Return