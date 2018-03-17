HOT OFF THE WIRE

Alexander Volkov: ‘This Was the Biggest Win of My Career’

March 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alexander Volkov knew that fighting Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London wasn’t going to be an easy fight, and it wasn’t.

Aside from Werdum being a former UFC heavyweight champion, Volkov has spent time training with him and knew how strong the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt was both on his feet and on the canvas. Volkov realized that he had to fight smart if he wanted to beat his friend.

That Volkov did. It took until the fourth round of their five-round non-title affair, but Volkov eventually found an opening, knocking Werdum to the canvas and finishing with a powerful punch to the face before the referee stepped in.

“It was the biggest win of my career,” Volkov said after the fight, which isn’t taken lightly, as he is a former Bellator heavyweight champion.

               

