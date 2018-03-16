Alexander Volkov: ‘I Think I’m a Bad Match for Fabricio Werdum’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Saturday, at the O2 Arena in London, England, Alexander Volkov takes on former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the UFC Fight Night 127 main event. The 29-year-old Russian made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 99 in November 2016 defeating Timothy Johnson by decision. In his second octagon appearance, Volkov dominated Roy Nelson. In his last outing, Volkov headlined UFC Fight Night 115 against Stefan Struve. He knocked out the Dutchman in the third round. A win over the former champion on Saturday would catapult him into title contention.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

Werdum is on a two-fight winning streak and looking to get back to a title fight. He won the heavyweight belt at UFC 188 when he submitted former champion Cain Velasquez in Mexico City. He was defeated by current titleholder Stipe Miocic in his first title defense at UFC 198. The 40-year-old Brazilian has been on a mission to regain the title since the loss to Miocic and a win over Volkov may earn him that opportunity.

Volkov believes a victory over Fabricio Werdum at Fight Night London puts him right in the title conversation for the heavyweight division.

Tune in Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats, Barring any last-minute changes, the first bout is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.