Alexander Volkov: ‘I Think I Deserve Title Shot Right Now’

Following his knockout win over former champion Fabricio Werdum on Saturday, Alexander Volkov believes that he should get the next shot at the heavyweight title.

The 29-year-old Russian is unbeaten inside the octagon. He’s riding a six-fight winning streak and a four-fight UFC winning streak. His win over Werdum earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and his win over Stefan Struve in September earned him Fight of the Night honors. During the UFC Fight Night 127 post-fight press conference, the former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion stated that he believes that he deserves a title shot now.

“I think I deserve title shot right now because my winning streak is four fights. I beat former UFC champion. Before I beat a guy that beat the current UFC champion, so maybe it’s my time,” he said.

TRENDING > Dana White Still Targeting Late Summer Return for Conor McGregor

Champion Stipe Miocic takes on light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier in the UFC 226 main event on July 7 in Las Vegas. Volkov wants to face the winner and doesn’t care which one that may be.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. I’ll be waiting for that guy who will be stronger in this fight. I’m just sitting and waiting on this fight and waiting for one of them. It really doesn’t matter which one,” he said.

If Volkov had his way, he’d fight for the title at UFC 228 on Sept. 15 at Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia. It will be the first time the fight promotion has held an event in the Russian Federation.

“I will be happy if it will happen in September or maybe October in Russia, so in the first event in Russia. If it will be possible and the UFC gives me this opportunity I will be really happy. I’ll fight for the title shot in Russia in the first event,” he said.