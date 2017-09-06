                   
Alexander Volkov Gets Stitched Up, On Camera (aka The Fighter Life)

September 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

A fighter’s life is much more than the 15 to 25 minutes you see of them in the Octagon. It’s more than the punches, kicks, knees, elbows, takedowns, and submissions. 

Yes, a fighter spends years honing skills, hours building fight endurance and counting calories, and lots of time away from family and friends.

One other brutal aspect of a fighter’s life? The aftermath of the fight. 

Check out this video that Alexander Volkov posted of him getting stitched up after his recent UFC Rotterdam headlining bout opposite Stefan Struve. Volkov walked away with a third-round TKO stoppage victory, but he couldn’t avoid having to see the cageside doctor to address the gash that Struve opened under his left eye.

RELATED > Stefan Struve Posts Pic of Mangled Face, Courtesy of Alexander Volkov

Still, aside from stitches, Volkov also walks away from the fight with a 29-6 overall record that includes all three of his fights inside the Octagon. He’s likely not far off from a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

