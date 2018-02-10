Alexander Volkanovski Blasts His Way Through Jeremy Kennedy (UFC 221 Highlights)

The sound of those left hands from Alexander Volkanovski in round one ??? #UFC221 https://t.co/UGQcvhy0E8 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

https://twitter.com/UFCONFOX/status/962504398160056320

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alexander Volkanovski’s brutal pounding of Jeremy Kennedy at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski dropped heavy bombs on Kennedy, finishing the fight late in the second round, and then called out all the bullies in the featherweight division.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

