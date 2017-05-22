HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira: UFC Fight Night Stockholm Countdown Video

May 22, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the sport’s most riveting division, two of the world’s best light heavyweights prepare for a clash that will launch one back into title contention. Swedish contender Alexander Gustafsson trains in the shadow of a city’s shared tragedy, intent on reviving his people with a taste of glory on their turf. Standing across from him will be blistering Brazilian Glover Teixeira, whose career and personal life now thrive in his adopted New England home.

UFC 2015 Revised Logo on Red 750

UFC Names Official Hospital

UFC on Monday announced that Hospital for Special Surgery

May 22, 2017
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Punched Angela ...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Angela Magana were reportedly involved

May 22, 2017

Jose Aldo’s Second Wi...

Watch Jose Aldo defend his belt in a rematch

May 22, 2017
               

