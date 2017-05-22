Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira: UFC Fight Night Stockholm Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the sport’s most riveting division, two of the world’s best light heavyweights prepare for a clash that will launch one back into title contention. Swedish contender Alexander Gustafsson trains in the shadow of a city’s shared tragedy, intent on reviving his people with a taste of glory on their turf. Standing across from him will be blistering Brazilian Glover Teixeira, whose career and personal life now thrive in his adopted New England home.

