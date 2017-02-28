HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Headlines UFC Return to Sweden

February 28, 2017
1 Comment

The UFC on Tuesday revealed its return to Sweden with a headlining bout pitting Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira, the No. 2 and 3 ranked light heavyweights, respectively. Several other bouts were also announced.

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira is slated for Sunday, May 28, at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. Tickets for the event go on general sale on Friday, March 31.

Gustafsson (17-4) hasn’t fought since last August, when he won a unanimous decision over Jan Blachowicz. He had been scheduled to face Antonio Rogerio Nogueira at UFC Fight Night 100 in November, but had to withdraw from the fight due to a back injury. 

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover TeixeiraReady to return, he’ll face Teixeira (26-5), who is coming off of a victory over Jarred Cannonier at UFC 208 on Feb. 11.

The winner of the bout etches his name in the running for a shot at the light heavyweight title currently held by Daniel Cormier, who is slated to put the belt on the line against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in April.

Also announced for the fight card is a middleweight bout between Swede Magnus Cedenblad (14-5) and American Chris Camozzi (24-12) Other bouts include Denmark’s Christian Colombo (8-2-1) facing Poland’s Damian Grabowski (20-4) in a heavyweight battle, and Norwegian Jack Hermansson (14-3) taking on American Alex Nicholson (7-3) in another middleweight match-up. 

UFC has held a total of four events in Stockholm, Sweden, most recently in January 2015, setting a record for the highest attended UFC event in Europe, as 30,000 fans filled the Tele2 Arena. 

TRENDING > Sick of Mayweather vs. McGregor Talk, Wonderboy Says ‘Boxing is Going Nowhere’

“Our fans in Sweden have been demanding another event for the past two years and we are thrilled to deliver another stand out event for them this May,” said James Elliott, Vice President, UFC EMEA. “Sweden has always been a very engaged market for us and, alongside our partners at Viaplay and Stockholm Live, this will be a can’t miss event for sports fans not just in Sweden but across Scandinavia.”

