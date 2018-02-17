Alexander Gustafsson Sends a Harsh Reminder to Daniel Cormier in Latest War of Words

Alexander Gustafsson wants nothing more than to get another shot at light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier but right now he’s being forced to settle for a war of words rather than a fight inside the Octagon.

Gustafsson vented his frustration earlier this week that Cormier was holding up the light heavyweight division by taking a fight against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in July while he’s being forced to the sidelines as the No. 1 contender at 205 pounds.

That led to Gustafsson calling for a fight against Cormier’s teammate and friend Luke Rockhold, who was just days removed from a knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221.

So Cormier responded with a vicious post where he reminded Gustafsson that his last title shot was gifted to him after being knocked out by Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in his previous bout before they faced off in 2016.

Nice timing Alexander(kick him while he’s down huh). I got a better idea tho he doesn’t fight you next. He fights Robert Whitaker, I mean sometimes that happens right. You lose your way into a title shot! #thegustafsonway — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 15, 2018

On Friday, Gustafsson had his own response to Cormier with a not so subtle jab at how he recently regained the light heavyweight title after originally being knocked out by Jon Jones at UFC 214 before the result was later overturned due to a positive drug test.

“Yeah Luke might lose his way into a title, it can happen, like you lost your way back to your belt?” Gustafsson wrote on Instagram. “Christmas came early for you last year!”

Gustafsson obviously isn’t letting his foot off the gas in this latest exchange with Cormier as he awaits his chance to earn a rematch with the light heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately for Gustafsson, he’s probably going to be waiting for a while with Cormier tied up coaching the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” before facing Miocic with the heavyweight title on the line in July.