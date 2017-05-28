HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson - Red Hot Tweets

hot-sauce-featuredAlexander Gustafsson Mauls Glover Teixeira, Ignites Twitter!

Michael Bisping

hot-sauce-featuredMichael Bisping Slams Political Correctness in Aftermath of Manchester Bombing

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Takes Demian Maia’s Back at UFC Athlete Retreat

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

hot-sauce-featuredCris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Glover Teixeira, Ignites Twitter!

May 28, 2017
No Comments

Alexander Gustafsson put on a master class in his mauling of Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden. After he knocked his Brazilian foe out, his fellow fighters set Twitter alight, singing his praises.

RELATED > Alexander Gustafsson Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

Oh yeah, Gustafsson also took the time to get engaged… in the Octagon… after his victory!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Pu...

May 28, 20172 Comments17 Views

In a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweights, Alexander Gustafsson showed why he holds the top spot by finishing Glover Teixeira.

Volkan Oezdemir Face-Plants...

Light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Misha Cirkunov squared off

May 28, 2017
Jack Hermansson UFC Stockhold Highlights

Jack Hermansson Wins with B...

Check out Jack Hermansson's brutal finishing flurry at UFC

May 28, 2017
Bojan Velickovic UFC Stockholm Highlight

Bojan Velickovic Staggers, ...

Check out Bojan Velickovic as he staggers Nico Musoke

May 28, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA