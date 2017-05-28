Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Glover Teixeira, Ignites Twitter!

Alexander Gustafsson put on a master class in his mauling of Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden. After he knocked his Brazilian foe out, his fellow fighters set Twitter alight, singing his praises.

Oh yeah, Gustafsson also took the time to get engaged… in the Octagon… after his victory!

Gus is a smooth criminal, gets the KO, most likely Giddy G’s , and now he’s getting hitched #Pimp — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) May 28, 2017

Best Ive seen @AlexTheMauler . Should be a bunch of very scared 205ers right now! — Tor Troeng (@ThorTheHammer) May 28, 2017

I'm getting that itch!

Show these boy's how to throw an uppercut the Right way! — Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) May 28, 2017

Wow! That was a beautiful finish by @AlexTheMauler! And hats off to @gloverteixeira for never giving in! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 28, 2017

Wow @AlexTheMauler just made that look beautiful @Ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) May 28, 2017

3 uppercuts back to back and an overhand right from hell. Glover is one tough MF — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) May 28, 2017

Another uppercut combo/flurry finally stops Teix. #ufcstockholm — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 28, 2017

