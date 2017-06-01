Alexander Gustafsson Launches Sharp Retort at Jon Jones

The war between Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones continued Thursday morning, as “The Mauler” responded to Jones’ Twitter tirade, which was, in itself, a response to Gustafsson’s UFC Stockholm post-fight comments.

Long story short, Gustafsson said on Sunday that he doesn’t consider Jones a champion in his eyes. Jones lobbed bombs, including those of the F-Bomb variety, at Gustafsson via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Jon Jones is a bad person" you sound like a fucking dork. Congrats on the engagement though, beautiful woman — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

Now, Gustafsson has taken to social media for his own retort.

I root for @dc_mma but I want u to win, and after the way I beat u, I promise I will pray for you. Happy now? — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) June 1, 2017

No my friend, against you it was because of the absence of @usantidoping — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) June 1, 2017

Social media seems to be one of the most efficient ways of late to get the fight you want. So perhaps Gustafsson should keep amping things up with Jones. Whether or not the former champion beats Daniel Cormier in their UFC 214 rematch, a second bout between Jones and Gustafsson would be another that fans would likely tune in for.

