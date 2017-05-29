Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is Not a Champion in My Eyes’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 29, 2017
No Comments

Top light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson solidified himself as the top contender by knocking out No. 2 ranked Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gustafsson has fought for the 205-pound title twice, losing to Jon Jones by unanimous decision at UFC 165 in September 2013 and coming up short against current champion Daniel Cormier by split decision at UFC 192 in October 2015.

Jon Jones vs Alexander GustafssonJones returns from suspension at UFC 214 in July to face Cormier for the belt. He holds a decision win over Cormier from UFC 182 in January 2015. A rematch between the two was scheduled for UFC 197, but Cormier was forced out of the fight with an injury. The fight was rebooked for UFC 200, but days before the bout Jones was flagged for an anti-doping violation and eventually suspended for a year and fined. Despite Jones holding wins over himself and Cormier, Gustafsson doesn’t consider Jones a champion. He’s referred to Jones as “the biggest enemy” in interviews.

TRENDING > Following Cris Cyborg Altercation, Angela Magana Barred from Alliance MMA

“Well, he is the biggest enemy. I don’t like him,” Gustafsson said during the UFC Fight Night Stockholm post-fight press conference.

Gustafsson doesn’t dispute Jones’ accomplishments inside the Octagon, but he doesn’t think Jones is a good person or a good representative for the sport.

“I give him that. He’s the best fighter of all time. He’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in our division. Of course, everybody knows that. He’s never lost. He hasn’t lost yet. He’s demolished everyone he fights, but as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion in my eyes. He’s not a good person in my eyes. That’s why I always say I hope DC wins because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion,” said Gustafsson.

“That’s what I meant when I said that. He’s the biggest enemy of all time.”

