Alexander Gustafsson is Getting Married

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Top light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson put a beating on Glover Teixeira in the UFC Fight Night 109 main event in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday. After his knockout win, Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend inside the Octagon. She said yes, and will soon be Mrs. Mauler.

TRENDING > Germaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram