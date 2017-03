Alexander Gustafsson: ‘I’m Here to Prove that I’m the Best Guy’

(Courtesy of SevereMMA.com)

Alexander Gustafsson has been on the sidelines for several months, but is preparing to return at UFC Fight Night 109 on May 28 in Sweden, where he will square off against Glover Teixeira. Gustafsson met with the media in London on Saturday, where he discussed his lengthy layoff, returning against Teixeira, and his prospects for fighting for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

