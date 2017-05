Alexander Gustafsson Hopes He Gets a Title Shot Next

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Alexander Gustafsson talks about title shots, marriage proposals, and his impressive win over Glover Teixeira following Sunday’s event in Stockholm, Sweden.

TRENDING > Germaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram