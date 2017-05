Alexander Gustafsson Has New Motivation Ahead of UFC Stockholm

(Courtesy of UFC)

It was October 2015 when current No. 1 ranked light heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson fell just short of UFC gold wtih a loss to champion Daniel Cormier. Now, with the arrival of his first child, he is ready to make another run at the title with a strong statement win over the always dangerous Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm, Sweden.

