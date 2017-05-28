Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira Take Top Honors (UFC Stockholm Bonuses)

The UFC returned to Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday with hometown hero Alexander Gustafsson headlining in a battle between the top two light heavyweight contenders, as he squared off with Glover Teixeira.

The fight delivered all the fireworks expected when No. 1 fights No. 2, as Gustafsson had to drag Teixeira into the deep waters of the fifth round, softening him up along the way, in order to finish him with a series of uppercuts and a right hook.

The battle between the big men earned the Fight of the Night honors from UFC officials, netting each of them a $50,000 bonus.

The Performance of the Night honors went to Damir Hadzovic and Bojan Velickovic.

Hadzovic finished Marcin Held in the opening fight of the card, knocking him out in the opening seconds of the third and final frame. Velickovic also had to take his fight with Nico Musoke into the last round of their fight, but also scored a stoppage, albeit with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

RELATED > UFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Fight of the Night:

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

Performances of the Night:

Damir Hadzovic

Bojan Velickovic

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram