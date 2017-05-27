Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira On Point at UFC Stockholm Weigh-ins

With both men having failed in their attempts to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship, Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira are now officially on a collision course to get back into title contention following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 109 weigh-in.

Neither man is known for having trouble on the scale and neither of them had any in Stockholm. Gustafsson stepped on the scale at 205 pounds, while Teixeira was 206 pounds.

Darren Till was the lone fighter to have trouble on the scale. He weighed 176 pounds for his welterweight bout with Jessin Ayari. Till had to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Ayari, who agreed to fight, despite Till being 5 pounds over the limit.

UFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Weigh-in Results

Main Card (1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on FS1)

Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Misha Cirkunov (206)

Peter Sobotta (171) vs. Ben Saunders (168)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170) vs. Omari Akhmedov (171)

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Alex Nicholson (185)

Prelims (11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on FS1)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Trevor Smith (186) vs. Chris Camozzi (186)

Reza Madadai (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Nico Musoke (171) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

Early Prelims (10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Darren Till (176) vs. Jessin Ayari (170)

Marcin Held (156) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

