Alexa Grasso’s Clean Technique Lifts Her to Victory (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Alexa Grasso squeaked out a split decision win over Randa Markos! Did the judges get it right? #UFCMexico https://t.co/GAgmzJ9LPa — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Alexa Grasso’s crisp technique that lifted her to victory over Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

