Alexa Grasso Misses Weight for UFC Mexico City Co-Main Event

Nearly everyone was on the mark at Friday’s official early weigh-in for Saturday’ UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno event in Mexico City… save for Alexa Grasso.

With a little over an hour left to weigh-in, Grasso stepped on the scale, which registered 119 pounds. That is a full three pounds over the 116-pound allowed limit for a strawweight non-title fight.

Though missing weight could put a fight in jeopardy, Grasso’s opponent, Randa Markos, agreed to fight her at 119 pounds, keeping their UFC Fight Night 114 co-main event bout intact.

Grasso will be fined 20-percent of her fight purse, which goes to Markos as compensation for Grasso’s failure to meet her obligation on the scale.

Every other fighter on the card made weight with Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno topping Saturday’s fight card at Arena Ciudad de México.

