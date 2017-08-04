Alexa Grasso Misses Weight for UFC Mexico City Co-Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 4, 2017
Nearly everyone was on the mark at Friday’s official early weigh-in for Saturday’ UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno event in Mexico City… save for Alexa Grasso.

With a little over an hour left to weigh-in, Grasso stepped on the scale, which registered 119 pounds. That is a full three pounds over the 116-pound allowed limit for a strawweight non-title fight. 

Randa Markos and Alexa GrassoThough missing weight could put a fight in jeopardy, Grasso’s opponent, Randa Markos, agreed to fight her at 119 pounds, keeping their UFC Fight Night 114 co-main event bout intact. 

Grasso will be fined 20-percent of her fight purse, which goes to Markos as compensation for Grasso’s failure to meet her obligation on the scale.

TRENDING > Paulie Malignaggi Slams Conor McGregor After Sparring Session: ‘I Beat the Brakes Off Him’

Every other fighter on the card made weight with Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno topping Saturday’s fight card at Arena Ciudad de México.

