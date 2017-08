Alexa Grasso: ‘I Truly Knew That I Won This Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Alexa Grasso’s fight with Randa Markos at UFC Fight Night 114 went all three rounds. Though there are no sure things when you leave the outcome to the judges, Grasso insists that she was confident in know that she truly won the fight. Now, she looks forward to her next challenge in the Octagon.

