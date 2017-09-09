Alex White Retires Mitch Clarke (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)

Alex White delivers a beatdown in a big win over Mitch Clarke to get UFC 215 prelims started! https://t.co/usjTrVeG4e — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 10, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alex White’s victory over Mitch Clarke at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. Clarke retired following the fight. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace.

The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event.

