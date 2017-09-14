Alex Reyes is Going to Pick Mike Perry Apart on Short Notice at UFC Pittsburgh

After two years away from fighting, former King of the Cage title holder Alex Reyes returned to MMA with an impressive 66-second TKO of Gil Guardado at Fight Club OC in August.

Though he had 24 months between fights, Reyes asserts that he felt like no time had passed and he was able perform like his old self.

“I went out there and felt really natural,” Reyes told MMAWeekly.com. “I started moving, got my timing, and once I got his timing down I went in there and went for the kill. I got the finish early and it felt really great.

“It felt like I hadn’t missed any time at all. I work really hard with the guys over at Team Oyama. This is what I do for a living. I’ve been in the gym every day working hard. For me it felt like I hadn’t skipped a beat.”

Reyes’ return couldn’t have come at a better moment, as just a couple weeks later he had been asked to step in on short notice and make his UFC debut.

“My manager called me asked how I was doing and how my weight was, and then asked if I wanted to fight Saturday and if I wanted to fight Mike Perry in the UFC,” said Reyes. “I said let’s go.

“Not to sound corny, but it’s one of those dreams come true calls. There was a lot of emotion with that. All the hard work I’ve put in over the years, all the things I’ve had to overcome, it all pays off when you get that call.”

This Saturday in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Reyes (13-2) steps in for Thiago Alves to take on Perry (10-1) in a main card 170-pound bout at UFC Fight Night 116.

“I’m going to pick him apart,” Reyes said of Perry. “I’m going to go out there and expose the holes he has in his game. I’m a smart fighter and I’ve managed to finish each of my victories, and I believe I’m going to do against him.”

Now that he’s back into the swing of things, Reyes wants to be as active as possible, with a clear-cut goal in mind for what he wants to accomplish in the UFC.

“I want to keep going,” said Reyes. “I’m excited to be in there, and I want to stay active and keep fighting.

“Me and my coach are going to sit down and see what division we want to clean out; either the lightweight or welterweight division. If you’re not in this to win a belt then you shouldn’t be fighting. That’s my plan: clean out a division and get a belt.”

