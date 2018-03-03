Alex Hernandez Scores Shocking Knockout Upset of Beneil Dariush (UFC 222 Highlights)

WELCOME TO THE BIG SHOW ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ! #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/8apdiA3VAp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 4, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alex Hernandez’s Octagon debut, where he knocked out Beneil Dariush at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

