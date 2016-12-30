Alex Garcia Spectacularly Knocks Out Mike Pyle (UFC 207 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Alex Garcia was able to pull off a spectacular knockout against Mike Pyle during the UFC 207 prelims in Las Vegas on Friday. Check it out.

