Alex Garcia Spectacularly Knocks Out Mike Pyle (UFC 207 Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Alex Garcia was able to pull off a spectacular knockout against Mike Pyle during the UFC 207 prelims in Las Vegas on Friday. Check it out.
Dec 30, 201619 Views
Promotional newcomer Niko Price got a submission win over Brandon Thatch in his UFC debut at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.