Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira Expected to Face Carlos Condit at UFC on FOX 29

April 4, 2018
Following an injury to Matt Brown that forced him out of UFC on FOX 29, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira is expected to step into the co-main event fight against Carlos Condit next Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements were in place for the fight.

If the matchup is made official, Oliveira would be stepping into arguably the biggest fight of his UFC career as he looks to bounce back from a loss in his last bout against Yancy Medeiros at UFC 218 this past December. While the night ended in a defeat for him, Oliveira did go home with $50,000 for his part in ‘Fight of the Night’.

As for Condit, the former interim champion has suffered through the toughest run of his career lately with three straight losses capped off with a unanimous decision defeat to Neil Magny last December. 

Now “The Natural Born Killer” will look to get back on track while facing Oliveira on April 14 in Arizona. 

UFC on FOX 29 will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. 

               

