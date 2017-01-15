Aleksei Oleinik Pulls Off Another Ezequiel Choke (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Watch this amazing Ezekiel choke Aleksei Oleinik pulled off against Viktor Pesta.at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.
Jan 15, 201713 Views
