HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

UFC Phoenix Live Results

featuredUFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

BJ Penn

featuredComeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Aleksei Oleinik Pulls Off Another Ezequiel Choke (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

January 15, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Watch this amazing Ezekiel choke Aleksei Oleinik pulled off against Viktor Pesta.at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.

RELATED > More UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis - UFC 197

Sergio Pettis Picks Up Third Consecutive Win ...

Jan 15, 2017No Comments13 Views

Sergio Pettis has been mostly known for being former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis' younger brother, but he's been fighting himself out of the shadow.

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

Amanda Nunes Wants to Follo...

Amanda Nunes wants to follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps

Jan 15, 2017
Nina Ansaroff chokes Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Nina Ansaroff Chokes Out Jo...

Watch as Nina Ansaroff chokes out Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger in

Jan 15, 2017

Walt Harris Executes Finish...

Watch as Walt Harris executes a flawless knockout combination

Jan 15, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA