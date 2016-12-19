Alan Jouban, Several Others Face 180-Day Suspensions After UFC on FOX 22

Paige VanZant not only lost to Michelle Waterson in the UFC on FOX 22 main event on Saturday, she also was handed a 45-day mandatory suspension for going unconscious during the bout.

Alan Jouban and Mike Perry, who kicked off the main card on FOX, both received much lengthier suspensions. They headed up a list of several fighters that could be out of action for as long as 180 days due to various possible injuries.

TRENDING > Urijah Faber Sits Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

The California State Athletic Commission issued the UFC on FOX 22 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com on Monday. UFC on FOX 22: VanZant vs. Waterson took place on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

UFC on FOX 22: VanZant vs. Waterson Medical Suspensions

Paige VanZant: Suspended for 45 days due to going unconscious.

Mickey Gall: Suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to right eyebrow.

Brad Pickett: Suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to left eyelid. Minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to a hard bout.

Alan Jouban: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to left knee (joint pain).

Mike Perry: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible nasal fracture.

Luis Henrique da Silva: Suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for lacerations to left eyebrow and right cheek.

Cole Miller: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to right hand and left fifth digit.

Colby Covington: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible orbital fracture, suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to facial area, and faces a mandatory 7-day rest period.

Bryan Barberena: Suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for a facial laceration.

James Moontasri: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to nose, suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to left eyelid, and faces a mandatory 7-day rest period.

Josh Emmett: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to ribs. Suspended for 45 days due to hard bout.

Scott Holtzman: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible right wrist fracture, suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to right eyelid, and suspended for 45 days due to hard bout.

Irene Aldana: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for possible fracture to right eye. Suspended for 45 days due to hard bout.

Takeya Mizugaki: Suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to knockout.

Hector Sandoval: Suspended for 180 days unless cleared by a physician for left hip pain. Faces a mandatory 7-day rest period.

Sultan Aliev: Suspended for 60 days unless cleared by a physician for laceration to left eyelid.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram